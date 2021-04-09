community journalist

'Wissaheroes' empowered to clean trash at Wissahickon Valley Park

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Wissaheroes' empowered to clean trash at Wissahickon Valley Park

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I grew up around this park," said Aaron Aleiner, "And I was a little dismayed to find some of these beautiful areas covered in trash."

A protected green space since the 1800s, Wissahickon Valley Park is home to rolling waterways and abundant nature. Within it lies Historic Rittenhouse Town, once home to the first paper mill created in America. Although these mills ceased operation over a century ago, the grounds are ironically littered with discarded paper products.

"If you live in Northwest Philadelphia, and you throw trash into the creek, you're throwing trash into your own water supply," said Aleiner. "Through the Wissahero program, I was able to find a community of people really dedicated to making sure this is a clean and beautiful place."

The initiative began last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everybody was looking for an outdoor space to go to," said Shawn Green, Volunteer Manager with Friends of the Wissahickon. "So, we had a huge increase in usership and not enough resources to take care of it."

That's where hundreds of heroes stepped in.

"We want to encourage people to head out into the park and clean up on their own," said Green.

Friends of the Wissahickon made it easy to do that. Volunteers can find instructions on the Wissahero website. Additionally, they can stop by two small businesses within the park, The Cedars House and Paper Trail Bike Cafe. Both establishments carry free volunteer kits with gloves, trash bags, and a mask to get started.

"320 individuals take part in this, removing over 10,000 pounds of trash," said Green. "It's been really really inspiring and we're looking forward to seeing this grow."

Wissahero Aleiner says it's up to the community to make the initiative truly blossom.

"If you think to yourself, someone should do something about that, well, the someone is you and me, right?" he asked.

To learn more about Wissaheroes and Friends of the Wissahickon, visit their website.

RELATED: 'ReForesters' save trees from invasive species at Pennypack Trust

EMBED More News Videos

Volunteer Jorge Angles has adopted his own section of the Pennypack Trust to make sure trees will grow for generations to come.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorthwest philadelphiacommunity journalistearth daytrashlitteringinstagram storiesparkfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Butterflies swarm Cape May for fall migration
Local athletes take their shot for a spot on Delaware Blue Coats
NJ soccer team emerges from tornado-ravaged home with high hopes
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News