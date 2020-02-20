Nazareth High School teachers camp out on roof for good cause

Students have been raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Teachers agreed that one person would spend a night on the school's roof for each $500 raised.
🚨🚨🔵🦅 We are helping Team One Day to fight 💪🏻 LLS‼️ #TeamOneDay #LLS @DrikerNasdSupt @themaddoc44 @NazHSBlueEagles @jill_mahady @LNESPrincipal @rbauder16 pic.twitter.com/eBZNj743Hv— Alan Davis (@NazHSPrincipal) February 5, 2020
Nazareth High School Principal Alan Davis said a student who has been fighting the disease was the real inspiration for the plan.
"Thinking about what Karina went through, all of the treatments and fighting that illness, we all kind of thought hey, to spend 12 hours on a roof, in the cold, if she can do what she did and come back with a smile on her face every day, we can certainly do this," Davis told WFMZ-TV.
🔵🦅 proud to support Team One Day in their efforts to raise 💰 to fight 💪🏻 LLS‼️@DrikerNasdSupt @themaddoc44 @rbauder16 @jill_mahady @NazHSBlueEagles pic.twitter.com/mfO1KiXUZv— Alan Davis (@NazHSPrincipal) February 20, 2020
Ten teachers, including the principal, plan to stay up on the roof until 8 a.m. Thursday.
🔵🦅we still out here .... 🥶‼️ pic.twitter.com/pXiYxoF58U— Alan Davis (@NazHSPrincipal) February 20, 2020