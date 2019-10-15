North Carolina assisted living community staff encouraged residents to fight, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Three women at a North Carolina assisted living community are accused of encouraging patients get into fights for their own entertainment.

The staff members used dementia patients at the Winston-Salem facility for a fighting ring, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson and Marilyn Latish McKey were all arrested. The arrest warrants say they are accused of assaulting two female residents at the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility.

The State Department of Health and Human Services said the patients were encouraged and allowed to get into fights. The accused staff took videos of the fights and didn't try to break them up.

The women face misdemeanor assault charges.
