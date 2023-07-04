Babies in the Newborn Critical Care Center at UNC Children's Hospital in Chapel Hill showing their July 4th pride!

Adorbs alert! Check out the Red, white and blue babies at UNC's Critical Care Center

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- What better way to celebrate America's birthday than with the newest Americans?

Say hello to these adorable 4th of July babies at UNC Children's Hospital! They're all decked out in patriotic outfits for the holiday party.

The nurses helped dress up a few of their youngest patients in red, white and blue, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

RELATED | July 4th events across the Triangle

The Newborn Critical Care Center at UNC Children's Hospital in Chapel Hill shared these photos with ABC11.

How to watch the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks at Dix Park