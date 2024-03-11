'Angel Eye' camera helps parents see newborn during 99-day NICU stay

PAOLI, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Finn McConnell spent the first 99 days of his life in the NICU. And while his parents had to go back to work, an 'Angel Eye' camera made all the difference.

The camera, created by Angel Eye Health, allows parents to 'tune in' to a live feed of their child using their cell phones.

"Having that ability to be there with Finn in the NICU without physically being there was hugely important," said Finn's mother, Lauren McConnell.

Finn is now home and healthy as he approaches his first birthday.

The Superhero Project is a nonprofit that helps provide hospitals with funding to obtain Angel Eye Cameras.

The Philadelphia Building Trades is aiming to raise $200,000 this year for The Superhero Project to purchase more "Angel Eye Cameras".

Their annual All Star Labor Classic basketball game on April 14 at Holy Family University will be one of their primary fundraising mechanisms.

To learn more about Angel Eye Health, The Superhero Project, or the All Star Labor Classic basketball game, visit their websites.

