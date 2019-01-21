WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --One day after a sinkhole opened up in a Chester County backyard, exposing the pipeline known as ME-1, workers assessed the situation and prepared to bring in equipment.
It's just the latest chapter in a long saga involving the Mariner East One Pipeline.
According to the Public Utility Commission, the work being done behind a home on Lisa Drive in West Whiteland Township Monday afternoon is to stabilize the area. Engineers and geologists will then determine how to proceed with the sinkhole.
Meanwhile, neighbors in the area are upset that they have to deal with yet another sinkhole related to the Mariner East Pipeline.
From the Mattia family's backyard you can see the work happening two doors down.
"It leaves a big concern as to what's going to happen next. They try to repair things and do a very good job of covering things up I believe," said Jason Mattia.
Police say the hole is five feet wide and ten feet deep.
Photos showing the exposed line come from the Del-Chesco United for Pipeline Safety Facebook group.
In a statement, Sunoco said there was no impact to the pipeline, which had been carrying liquid fuels. But the line was shut anyway out of an abundance of caution.
The Mariner East Pipeline saga has many twists, including several sinkholes on this block in March of last year.
Last spring, a state public utility commission judge ruled that the owners, Sunoco and Energy Transfer LP, should stop work on Mariner East Two and shut down the use of Mariner East One.
But the following month, the Public Utility Commission voted 3-2 to resume use of ME-1, resulting in angry residents.
State Senator Andy Dinniman is now calling for an independent review.
"What we'd have to do with the legislature or the executive branch of government is have a total review of this pipeline and to have that review done by an independent authority who has nothing to do with either Sunoco or the Public Utility Commission," Dinniman said.
A Public Utility Commission spokesperson says they can't discuss any details on this ongoing investigation.
In a statement Sunday night, Sunoco says it is working with the Public Utility Commission in the investigation, and will remain in communication with local officials and first responders.
"There is no impact to the line, but we have voluntarily shut it in out of an abundance of caution. We have geologists on site. It is too early to know additional details at this time. We are working with the PA PUC in the investigation, and will remain in communication with local officials and first responders."
Also of note, a criminal investigation by the Chester County District Attorney is underway. Tom Hogan announced that probe last month.
