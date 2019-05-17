Neighbors on lookout for peeping woman in Ridley Twp.

RIDLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Neighbors in Delaware County are on the lookout for a suspicious woman who was caught peeping around Ridley Township.
Cameras caught her looking into a home and checking out some vehicles.
Police said she told a resident she was looking for a friend and there was not a problem.
It happened on the 2600 block of Grant Avenue on Wednesday.
Anyone who recognizes the woman should contact police.
