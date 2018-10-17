EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4499156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over a fire at a Browns Mills home on October 16, 2018.

Neighbors say they tried to save those inside a burning home in Burlington County that left two people dead and another was injured.The fire started just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Willow Boulevard in Browns Mills. An elderly couple and their adult son were inside.William Goodman lives right next door. The siding of his own house melted.He said he had just dropped off his neighbor, that adult son, after working with him earlier. Goodman was home just minutes before he spotted the flames and ran to help."I ran out because his mom and dad were in there. We tried to get in there and save them because they're real old, but we couldn't," Goodman said.The smoke was too thick. Goodman and first responders heard the screams coming from Inside."We ran around the side. We broke a window because you could hear them. We heard them; we couldn't get them out," Goodman said.Firefighters were able to pull two people out of the home, one of them was that adult son. Two perished in the blaze, a third was injured.Chopper 6 was overhead Wednesday morning showing the destruction left behind by the fire. Investigators returned to the house as they worked to determine the cause.Goodman remembers the victims as loving neighbors."She was a very sweet lady. She was the mother of the neighborhood," Goodman said.The state fire marshal and the prosecutor's office are among the authorities investigating.------