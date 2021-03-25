5 people injured in Nether Providence Township fire

NETHER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Five people were injured after a fire erupted at a home in Nether Providence Township, Delaware County on Thursday morning.

The two-alarm blaze started around 10:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Markham Street.

Officials say a man was trapped in the building and three people from the community were injured trying to save him.

Another person, described as someone from outside the community, was also injured in a rescue attempt.

The man inside was eventually pulled from the home and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The people who came to his aid also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.
