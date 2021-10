PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The suspect wanted in the killing of a man in New Castle County, Delaware, and dumping the body in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, is now in police custody.Sean Tyler, 28, was arrested by the New York Police Department in Coney Island, N.Y.Records show his extradition back to the state of Delaware is pending while he faces first-degree murder and other charges.Detectives say Tyler killed 23-year-old James Jackson and left his body in a car in Trainer, Pennsylvania, on Friday, July 9.