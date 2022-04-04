fatal fire

2 women die after being pulled from Delaware house fire

A 90-year-old woman and a 72-year-old woman were pulled from the home and later died at Christiana Hospital, officials said.
MINQUADALE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people have died following a weekend house fire in New Castle County, Delaware.

The fire started just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday on the unit block of Onaway Place in Minquadale.

Firefighters responded to the scene for the reports of a single-story house fire with people trapped inside.

Two crews arrived, with one putting out the flames while the other went inside to rescue victims.

A 90-year-old woman and a 72-year-old woman were pulled from the home but later died at Christiana Hospital, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire marshal's office says the number of fire-related deaths in Delaware this year is 14, compared to 10 total in 2021.

