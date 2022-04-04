2 women die after being pulled from Delaware house fire

MINQUADALE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people have died following a weekend house fire in New Castle County, Delaware.The fire started just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday on the unit block of Onaway Place in Minquadale.Firefighters responded to the scene for the reports of a single-story house fire with people trapped inside.Two crews arrived, with one putting out the flames while the other went inside to rescue victims.A 90-year-old woman and a 72-year-old woman were pulled from the home but later died at Christiana Hospital, officials said.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.The fire marshal's office says the number of fire-related deaths in Delaware this year is 14, compared to 10 total in 2021.