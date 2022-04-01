tornado

National Weather Service to determine if tornado touched down in Bucks County

The area was under a tornado warning starting just before 10 p.m. Thursday.
Possible tornado causes damage in Bucks County

BEDMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service will be out in Bucks County to determine whether a tornado touched down Thursday night.

"Our office will be conducting a storm survey later today," the NWS in Mount Holly, New Jersey said Friday.



The area was under a tornado warning starting just before 10 p.m.

A tornado debris signature was detected on radar around 9:55 p.m. to 10:02 p.m. in the area of Dublin and Bedminster toward Tinicum Township during the tornado warning.

Meteorologist Karen Rogers looks at the radar that picked up the possible tornado in Bucks County.



In Bedminster, trees were ripped from their roots, power lines were torn down, and roads blocked. The storm caused siding to rip off of homes at Bucks and Bedminister roads.

Did a tornado touch down in Bucks County? The National Weather Service will determine that.



There were also snapped power lines which resulted in many outages.

PECO reports they are down from thousands of customers late last night to just hundreds Friday morning.

We will await word from the National Weather Service if there was an isolated tornado in the area.

