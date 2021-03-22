New Castle County teen arrested for assault on University of Delaware student: Police

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- A New Castle County teenager faces several charges, accused of taking part in a beating on the University of Delaware campus.

Officers say 18-year-old Joshua Bovee and five others yelled obscenities and threw a water bottle at a University of Delaware student and two friends as they walked on Academy Street last Friday.

When one of the victims threw a beverage back at the car, six people jumped out and chased them towards Redding Hall, authorities say.

Police say the group then punched and kicked the victims, stealing one of their phones in the process.

Bovee was arrested Sunday on charges including robbery and assault.

Officials say warrants have been issued for the remaining attackers.
