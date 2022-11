The new restaurant is bringing about 120 full- and part-time jobs to the community.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new Chick-fil-A opened its doors Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section.

Located at 4040 City Avenue, the restaurant will be open for dine-in and carry-out between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The City Avenue Chick-fil-A joins 83 other restaurants serving the wider Philadelphia market.