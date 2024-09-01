Chick-fil-A opens first 'elevated drive-thru only' restaurant

It has an elevated kitchen with a conveyer belt designed to deliver a meal from the team above to the team below every 6 seconds.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. -- Chick-fil-A is reaching new heights - literally!

The fast food restaurant chain has opened its first elevated drive-thru only restaurant.

According to the company, it's going to be located in McDonough, Georgia, just south of Atlanta, and it's already started serving customers.

The concept was strategically designed to increase the speed of service and simplify the drive-thru experience. The kitchen is also double the size of a standard Chick-fil-A.