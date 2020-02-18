Relatives reveal new details after 4 people found dead in tents in Delaware

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5944483" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead inside a tent in a wooded area in Delaware on Tuesday.

STANTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead inside a tent in a wooded area in Delaware on Tuesday.The discovery was made around 3 p.m. in the area off Main Street in Stanton.Police confirmed that four adults have died. There was no immediate word on the cause of death but no foul play has been suspected."It's shocking, very shocking," said John Santiago of Stanton, Delaware.The discovery was made near the Walgreens store in the area, which attracted a number of curious on lookers and friends and relatives of the victims."That's scary that something so close. I live right in Newport, so way too close for comfort for me," said Kat Ford of Newport.Relatives and friends of the victims declined to speak on camera, but say the four victims are an uncle, his nephew, his girlfriend and a friend-- all from the Staton area who were living homeless.Although no official determination has been made, initial indications are the victims may have been overcome by fumes from a propane heater inside their tent.The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner of death.