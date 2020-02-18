Relatives reveal new details after 4 people found dead in tents in Delaware

STANTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead inside a tent in a wooded area in Delaware on Tuesday.

The discovery was made around 3 p.m. in the area off Main Street in Stanton.

Police confirmed that four adults have died. There was no immediate word on the cause of death but no foul play has been suspected.

"It's shocking, very shocking," said John Santiago of Stanton, Delaware.

The discovery was made near the Walgreens store in the area, which attracted a number of curious on lookers and friends and relatives of the victims.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead inside a tent in a wooded area in Delaware on Tuesday.



"That's scary that something so close. I live right in Newport, so way too close for comfort for me," said Kat Ford of Newport.

Relatives and friends of the victims declined to speak on camera, but say the four victims are an uncle, his nephew, his girlfriend and a friend-- all from the Staton area who were living homeless.

Although no official determination has been made, initial indications are the victims may have been overcome by fumes from a propane heater inside their tent.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner of death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countydeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hurt after stabbing on SEPTA concourse
Philly officer hurt after being struck by suspect in car
New archbishop installed as head of Philadelphia archdiocese
Police: Man shot, killed self in Center City barricade situation
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
2 men, 1 woman shot in South Philly
Philly officer charged with DUI after 2-car crash
Show More
Suspect wanted in string of burglaries in 55+ communities
Dads, daughters share sweet moments during ballet class
Local non-profit gives veterans, homeless dogs a second chance
Woman found bullet in her head after sent home from hospital
NJ mother frustrated over delays to start girls' golf team at school
More TOP STORIES News