Gov. Phil Murphy tours new Atlantic City medical pop up site

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy toured a Field Medical Station at the site of the Atlantic City Convention Center on Tuesday.
The new field station is meant for non-COVID-19 patients. However, officials said this could change quickly if necessary. The first patient is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon.
The purpose of the pop-up site is to help alleviate pressure on local hospitals. There are currently more than 250 beds blocked off by white curtains, five nurses stations, a pharmacy and a lab testing center.
"By working collaboratively with our partners at the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, New Jersey State Police, and the Office of Emergency Management, we've significantly expanded our hospital beds, sourcing capabilities, and health care workforce to prepare New Jersey for a surge in COVID-19 cases," said Governor Murphy. "This whole-of-government approach will relieve pressure on New Jersey's health care delivery system and save lives."
Areas throughout the facility will be split up into zones, where healthcare workers must wear a certain level of PPE.
The facility is more than half a million square feet, with officials stating it will be able to expand to 3,000 hospital beds if needed.
On Tuesday, Murphy said another 379 New Jersey residents had died from the coronavirus, marking the state's deadliest day. In total, 4,753 people in the state have died due to COVID-19.
Murphy said a there is now 92,387 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.
