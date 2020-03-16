Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Virtual Races:
PSPCA and MLAR's Good Dog Jog 5K Run/2K Walk
Virtual fundraiser benefiting PSPCA's Emergency Relief Fund
April 4 - April 18, 2020
Culture:
Club Quarantine
Live-streaming concerts with high profile guests that have Joe Biden, Michele Obama, and JLO. It's being dubbed the biggest virtual dance party in the world.
Virtual Quizzo
Virtual Quizzo fundraiser for local bartenders, servers and staff in Fishtown by Bottle Bar East. Scheduled for Wednesdays at 8pm.
Arts/Performing Arts:
MoMA
The Museum of Modern Art In New York City is offering free online course and specializations.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is offering access to their full length performances. Check their website for more info on showings!
New York Philharmonic
New York Philharmonic is streaming performances online with NY Phil Plays On.
National Theater
National Theater in Washington D.C. is showing a play every Thursday Night beginning April 2nd on their YouTube page.
The 2020 Garden State Film Festival
You can see an incredible selection of +240 innovative films through an unprecedented four-day (Mar 26-29), live-stream event on your computer, tablet, or mobile phone. Get your 4-day pass.
NJ Symphony
Listen to previously broadcast NJSO concerts on demand!
Queen
Brian May, from Queen, teaches you how to play Bohemian Rhapsody, and other tunes via his Instagram page.
TV / Film:
Philly movies, TV Shows you should watch while you're inside
Whether it's an old school favorites like "Rocky" or "Trading Places" or more recent hits like "The Goldbergs" or the "Creed" franchise, there's a little Philly on the big screen for everyone.
Virtual Classes:
Photography
Nikon is offering a whole gambit of free online photography classes running until April 30th.
Dance with the Rockettes
The Rockettes are creating a dance classes to be featured on Instagram Live @TheRockettes
Phoenix Arts
Virtual dance classes from Phoenix Arts in Blue Bell, PA are for all ages, offering a variety of classes like ballet and hip hop. Check their Facebook for the schedule.
Virtual Tours/Livestreams:
Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden
Take a walk through the Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden and enjoy the tropical flowers and plans on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Philly Zoo at 2
Get an insider's look at the Zoo during Philly Zoo at 2 Facebook Live series and virtually meet and interact with our amazing animals and dedicated staff every weekday at 2:00 p.m.
Smithsonian's National Zoo
Visit nationalzoo.si.edu to watch the Zoo's giant pandas, elephants, lions and more!
The Franklin Institute
EarthCam and The Franklin Institute have teamed up to deliver live streaming webcam views from the heart of Philadelphia, PA.
National Aquarium
Check out the Nation Aquarium's exhibit livestreams. Families can still experience the Aquarium from home!
Blacktip Reef Sharks | Blue Blubber Jellies | Pacific Coral Reef
Experience the Museum of the American Revolution from Home
Though the museum is closed this month, you can still explore the Museum virtually! Take a Virtual Museum Tour by clicking here.
San Diego Zoo
Let the zoo come to you! Check out live video streams featuring pandas, koalas, elephants, tigers and other animals for your at home entertainment.
Stay on the Move:
Family Friendly Disney-Inspired Workouts
We're all about getting our kids together for some Disney-fueled fun. Disney's exciting series Get Moving With Disney Family features creative Disney workouts and is the perfect way to break a sweat without leaving the comfort of your own home!
Get the workouts.
Arts and Crafts:
Grab your scissors, grab your glue! Find fun Disney-inspired art and craft ideas for kids of all ages-including holiday and seasonal crafts, decorations, and more.
Disney DIYs for Toddlers
We may be stuck inside, but luckily, we have oodles of Disney DIYs to keep the whole family busy all day long!
Frozen 2 Snow Globe Craft
Create memories with your family with this easy Frozen 2-inspired snow globe craft.
Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs Easter Eggs
These eggs only require a few basic materials and you can enjoy them for years to come! Learn how here.
Stop Motion Kids Camp
Designer Trisha Zemp has made her stop-motion kids camp free to those that share and tag her IG post announcing the free service.
Draw everyday with JJK
Children's book author & illustrator Jarrett Krosoczka offers daily, 20-minute drawing episodes on his YouTube channel.
FamilyFun Craft Camp
6 weeks of creative projects guaranteed to keep the kids busy, happy, and off-screen!
Download the e-book which has all the instructions for 18 projects.
Toy Story 4 Coloring Pages
Toy Story-themed printable activities, coloring pages, and recipes too. Grab them here.
Printable Workbook
This guide will guarantee a magical school break!
Reading:
Audible Stories
Releasing hundreds of books for children and teens to listen to for free via stories.audible.com or app.
Read Alongs:
Story Time with Adam Joseph
Join Adam Joseph and his kiddos LIVE, weekdays at 9:30am on his Facebook for a different story book picked by either Jacob or Hannah each day. Missed it? No worries, you can still watch a replay.
Storytime with Oliver Jeffers
Oliver Jeffers will be reading his one of his popular books every day on Instagram Live at 2pm.
Mac Barnett's Book Club
Children's book author Mac Barnett is reading one of his books everyday at 9am on his Instagram story.
Food and Snacks:
FoodNetwork
Snacks kids can make from the FoodNetwork.
Online Printables:
Kids Activities from Adventure Aquarium
Everyday, Adventure Aquarium is offering a new activity for kids! You'll find word searches, coloring pages and more!
GreatSchools
Printable worksheets for kids.
For educational and homeschool resources, click here.