2 dead in Salem County crash involving school bus; 2 students injured

Police said the crash happened at about 4 p.m. Friday near Parvin Mill and Almond roads.
By
SALEM COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Friday afternoon in Salem County, New Jersey, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Parvin Mill and Almond roads.

Police said an International 3000 school bus, transporting 19 students from Olivet Elementary School, was traveling eastbound on County Road 540. A Nissan Murano and a Volkswagen Jetta were both traveling westbound on County Road 540.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Nissan crossed the center line and hit the school bus. After the impact, the school bus and the Nissan ended up in the westbound lanes and hit the Volkswagen, causing all three vehicles to drive off the side of the road.

The driver of the Nissan, Pearl Caudill, 60, of Pittsgrove, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The school bus driver, Denise Powell, 50, of Newfield, was airlifted to Cooper Hospital where she later died.

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen was also injured and was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Two students were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for precautionary reasons.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.
