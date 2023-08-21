South Jersey wildfire spreads to 600 acres, is 10% contained: NJ Forest Fire Service

Officials say the flames began in the area of Jackson Road near the Atco Dragway in Waterford Township, giving this fire its name the Dragway Wildfire.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire that began burning in the Wharton State Forest on Sunday.

The flames have grown to 600 acres in size and are 10% contained as of Monday morning.

Officials say the flames began in the area of Jackson Road near the Atco Dragway in Waterford Township, giving this fire its name the Dragway Wildfire. It has since spread to both Camden and Burlington counties.

It was first reported just after 2:45 p.m.

Assistant State Fire Warden Bill Donnelly told Action News that residents in the area do not need to be concerned by the flames.

Donnelly also said no injuries were reported and there were no evacuations.

Roughly 30 firefighters and 10 engines are expected to stay at the scene to keep the blaze under control.

Crews are in the process of building containment lines to keep it from burning further.

"Right now, things are in our favor. The wind has settled down, the sun is in. Basically, the conditions to work in are favorable for us. I don't anticipate any problems with what our plan is," said Donnelly.

He also said there is a contingency plan in place in case of an emergency.

Jackson Road remains open while crews work to keep the flames under control.

Donnelly says there are a few things residents can expect as the fire continues to burn.

"They're probably going to smell smoke. They might see smoke in the distance. They'll see firefighters working on the road. Just if they are driving in the area, make sure their headlights are on, use caution, be careful," he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the thirteenth wildfire to break out in New Jersey this season, officials say.