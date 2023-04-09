WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

New Jersey officer shot in the line of duty returns home to celebrate Easter

The Phillipsburg officer was shot in the leg on Saturday.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, April 9, 2023 10:43PM
New Jersey officer shot in the line of duty returns home to celebrate Easter
EMBED <>More Videos

New Jersey officer shot in the line of duty returns home to celebrate Easter

PHILLIPSBURG, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey police officer who was shot in the line of duty returned home to celebrate Easter with his family on Sunday.

The Phillipsburg officer was shot in the leg on Saturday. Officials say he was responding to a domestic call on Hanover Street, where a man had shot a woman three times in the stomach.

READ | New Jersey police officer shot, injured before suspect allegedly takes own life: Officials

The suspect fired multiple rounds at the responding officers before taking his own life, officials say.

Police say the officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment after being shot. He was released several hours later and is now home with loved ones.

The woman in this incident had surgery and is now listed in stable condition.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW