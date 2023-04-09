New Jersey officer shot in the line of duty returns home to celebrate Easter

PHILLIPSBURG, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey police officer who was shot in the line of duty returned home to celebrate Easter with his family on Sunday.

The Phillipsburg officer was shot in the leg on Saturday. Officials say he was responding to a domestic call on Hanover Street, where a man had shot a woman three times in the stomach.

The suspect fired multiple rounds at the responding officers before taking his own life, officials say.

Police say the officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment after being shot. He was released several hours later and is now home with loved ones.

The woman in this incident had surgery and is now listed in stable condition.