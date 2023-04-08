WATCH LIVE

New Jersey police officer shot, injured before suspect allegedly takes own life: Officials

At the scene, officials said the man opened fire on responding officers

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, April 8, 2023 8:42PM

PHILLIPSBURG, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey police officer was shot and injured while responding to a domestic incident in Phillipsburg on Saturday.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., an emergency call was placed for an incident on Hanover Street, just off South Main Street.

Officials say the call involved a man who shot a woman in the torso.

At the scene, officials said the man opened fire on responding officers. One officer was shot in the leg.

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and the police. It ended when the man allegedly took his own life by turning the gun on himself, officials say.

Both the police officer and the woman who were shot were taken to an area hospital.

There is no word yet on their conditions, but Mayor Todd Tersigni said the officer is in "good spirits."

Officials have not released the officer's name or the names of the suspect and victim.

The scene has since been closed off with crime tape and state troopers are in the area.

