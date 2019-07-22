New Jersey police investigating rash of jet ski thefts

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several police departments in New Jersey are investigating thefts of personal water crafts.The victims have been finding each other on Facebook. Some have had their WaveRunners stolen right out of their driveways.Victim Tom Ross of Blackwood, New Jersey explained, "I usually keep it hitched up to my truck so nobody can steal it."But last Thursday evening, Tom Ross left his brand new WaveRunner unhitched. And then it was gone, three weeks after he bought it."I was out almost every day I could get out there and to come home to an empty driveway, it's very nerve wracking," said Ross.He thinks it happened around dinner time on Thursday July 18th. He even found his life jacket laying in the road at the top of his street."What did I do?" Ross said. "Threw my keys, said a lot of things I can't say on TV."And he isn't alone.An Action News viewer sent in surveillance video of his jet ski being stolen in Westville.We confirmed with several local police departments that they're investigating personal watercraft thefts.Mount Laurel Police say one was stolen from the 5000 block of Church Road. Only the trailer was recovered.Gloucester Township police say three were stolen in one night, including Tom Ross'."You might want to put them properly in your driveway. Block 'em in with another vehicle. Use heavy blocks, chains, those kinds of things," said Lt. Brendan Barton of Gloucester Township police.Gloucester Township police also says three motorcycles were stolen the same night as the personal water crafts.They are also reaching out to other police departments to see if the thefts are linked.