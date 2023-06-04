This week, voters in New Jersey will head to the polls for the primary election on Tuesday.

What to know ahead of New Jersey's primary election on Tuesday

State senate and general assembly seats are among those on the line.

If you plan to vote by mail, but did not get your mail-in ballot, you must pick it up in person by 3 p.m. on Monday, officials say.

To find a polling location near you, click here.

To find a secure ballot drop box location, click here.

Sunday is also the last day for early voting in New Jersey.

New Jersey officials have also posted general information on the 2023 primary election online for anyone who is looking for more information.