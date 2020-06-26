Education

New Jersey to unveil guidance for school reopening in the fall

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey will unveil its guidance for school reopening in the fall on Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The state's roughly 600 school districts, plus private schools, conducted remote lessons because of the coronavirus outbreak.




It's unclear how the school year will resume, whether in person, remotely, or some combination of both.


But Murphy added that districts will have flexibility to craft reopening plans.

