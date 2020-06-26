TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey will unveil its guidance for school reopening in the fall on Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.
The state's roughly 600 school districts, plus private schools, conducted remote lessons because of the coronavirus outbreak.
It's unclear how the school year will resume, whether in person, remotely, or some combination of both.
But Murphy added that districts will have flexibility to craft reopening plans.
New Jersey to unveil guidance for school reopening in the fall
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More