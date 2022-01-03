snow

Wet, heavy snow blankets Atlantic City, New Jersey

"It's a drastic change from yesterday when we were at 60 degrees and I didn't have a jacket on," an Atlantic City resident said.
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A winter storm that hit the area on Monday made for some tough conditions in southern New Jersey.

People were bundled up in Atlantic City as a wet, heavy snow fell on the region.

"It's been windy, snowy, wet. It's cold," said city resident Greg Washington.

When the storm first rolled in, it brought rain and ice pellets blowing around in gusty winds. But then the snow started around 6 a.m. and only took a couple of hours to turn into a wintry mess.

The roads were pretreated ahead of the storm, but the wet snow was creating slushy driving conditions.



Visibility was also really low at times. It was hard for us to even spot the iconic Ferris wheel on the boardwalk.

"I mean, it's a drastic change from yesterday when we were at 60 degrees and I didn't have a jacket on, and now I'm planning my day around eight inches," said Atlantic City resident Ashley Bell.

Portions of south Jersey are expected to be hit by six to 10 inches of snow.

Right now, Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Ocean and Burlington counties are all under a state of emergency.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says state agencies are working to help many local departments that are experiencing staffing challenges due to COVID and holiday travel.

Atlantic City's mayor says they're on top of it, but need families to stay home if possible.

"We'll get through it and we encourage the residents to be safe," Mayor Marty Small said.



Mayor Small is also encouraging people to move cars off the street in low-lying areas due to a threat of flooding and to allow more room for crews to clear the roads.

The mayor says the Wave parking garage on Fairmount Avenue is now free for residents to park their cars.
