winter storm

Governor Murphy declares State of Emergency for South Jersey due to winter storm; snow moves in

New Jersey issued a state of emergency for Ocean, Cumberland, Cape May, Burlington, and Atlantic counties.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wintry weather starts to fall in Atlantic City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency for five counties in South Jersey.

It went into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean counties.

RELATED: See the latest AccuWeather forecast

The State of Emergency allows resources to be deployed throughout the impacted areas during the duration of the storm.



"The anticipated winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, wind gusts, and coastal flooding in parts of Southern New Jersey," Murphy said in a statement. "Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols."

A list of school closures in New Jersey and across the Delaware Valley continues to grow.

State offices in New Jersey will have a delayed opening on Monday at 10 a.m. for non-weather essential personnel.

Due to the potential for hazardous conditions, Cape May County announced they are limiting fare-free transportation to dialysis clients only on January 3.

They will also deliver to the countywide meal clients. If weather permits, they will resume their regular schedule on January 4.

Like state offices, Atlantic County offices will open at 10 a.m. Monday due to the potential for snow accumulations that may impact the morning commute.

Atlantic County officials say they are treating the roads as necessary but reported that COVID is affecting them.

Due to holiday travel and increase of COVID-19 cases, officials say county public works crews may not be at full strength.

EMBED More News Videos

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency for five counties ahead of Monday's winter storm.



Delaware



In Delaware, which is expected to also see the heaviest of the snow, officials announced offices will open Monday at 10 a.m. for non-essential employees.

Essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled.

Pennsylvania/Philadelphia



EMBED More News Videos

Katherine Scott reports from South Philadelphia as wintry weather starts to move in.



PennDOT crews reported early Monday morning. They loaded up salt trucks before being dispatched across the area.

The snow totals are not supposed to be especially high in Pennsylvania, but even a little snow can get messy.

PennDOT crews started treating the roads in Philadelphia and Montgomery County on Sunday ahead of the snow.



If you do come across a working plow, PennDOT reminds drivers to remain at least six car lengths behind.

A PennDOT spokesperson says they are staffed and ready to go, but that one potential issue could be the timing of the storm and whether it intensifies during the rush.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew jerseydelawarephiladelphiapennsylvaniaaccuweatherwinter stormtravelweather
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
Winter Storm: State of emergency for South Jersey; snow moves in
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Kentucky governor: Storms may have killed at least 70 people
2 killed when reported tornado rips through Arkansas nursing home
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tracking snow through the Delaware Valley
Check School Closings and Delays
What you need to know about Philly's vaccine indoor dining requirement
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Eagles fan who fell when railing collapsed speaks about meeting Hurts
Brown walks away from Bucs; Arians, Brady comment on situation
Mummers Parade returns after missing a year (and a day) | See Results
Show More
School districts making changes to schedules due to COVID
Eagles clinch playoffs by beating Washington, Packers win over Vikings
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners Saturday
NJ first lady tests positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic
2 dead, 12 injured in Philadelphia to begin 2022
More TOP STORIES News