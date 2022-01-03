Governor Murphy declares State of Emergency for South Jersey due to winter storm; snow moves in

It went into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean counties.
The State of Emergency allows resources to be deployed throughout the impacted areas during the duration of the storm.
Gusty wind and ice pellets (sleet) in Atlantic City. pic.twitter.com/ORGNbneLY3— Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) January 3, 2022
"The anticipated winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, wind gusts, and coastal flooding in parts of Southern New Jersey," Murphy said in a statement. "Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols."
A list of school closures in New Jersey and across the Delaware Valley continues to grow.
State offices in New Jersey will have a delayed opening on Monday at 10 a.m. for non-weather essential personnel.
Due to the potential for hazardous conditions, Cape May County announced they are limiting fare-free transportation to dialysis clients only on January 3.
They will also deliver to the countywide meal clients. If weather permits, they will resume their regular schedule on January 4.
Like state offices, Atlantic County offices will open at 10 a.m. Monday due to the potential for snow accumulations that may impact the morning commute.
Atlantic County officials say they are treating the roads as necessary but reported that COVID is affecting them.
Due to holiday travel and increase of COVID-19 cases, officials say county public works crews may not be at full strength.
Delaware
In Delaware, which is expected to also see the heaviest of the snow, officials announced offices will open Monday at 10 a.m. for non-essential employees.
Essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled.
Pennsylvania/Philadelphia
PennDOT crews reported early Monday morning. They loaded up salt trucks before being dispatched across the area.
The snow totals are not supposed to be especially high in Pennsylvania, but even a little snow can get messy.
PennDOT crews started treating the roads in Philadelphia and Montgomery County on Sunday ahead of the snow.
We’ve got snowflakes in South Philly. ❄️ Penndot crews lined up and ready. pic.twitter.com/NcqGr0E9Ec— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 3, 2022
If you do come across a working plow, PennDOT reminds drivers to remain at least six car lengths behind.
A PennDOT spokesperson says they are staffed and ready to go, but that one potential issue could be the timing of the storm and whether it intensifies during the rush.