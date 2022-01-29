Watch: Time lapse videos of the snowfall at the Jersey shore and Philadelphia

Our partners from AtTheShore.com have cameras up all across the region and capture time-lapse video from the storm.
The video includes footage from:
- Atlantic City, New Jersey
- Cape May, New Jersey
- Ocean City, New Jersey
- Margate, New Jersey
- Wildwood, New Jersey
- Italian Market in Philadelphia
Blizzard conditions confirmed in New Jersey and Delaware
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly said it has confirmed a blizzard on the New Jersey coast - including the Monmouth County coast, Long Beach Island, Atlantic City, Cape May - and the Delaware beaches.
"A blizzard is defined as three or more hours of visibility reductions to one quarter mile or less due to falling or blowing snow, and sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 mph or greater," an update issued Saturday morning said.
The NWS said it will conduct further analysis in the coming days to determine if any inland zones reached blizzard conditions during the nor'easter.