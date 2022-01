Watch: Time lapse videos of the snowfall at the Jersey shore and Philadelphia

Atlantic City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The snow piled up quickly as a nor'easter hit our region from Friday night into Saturday.Our partners from AtTheShore.com have cameras up all across the region and capture time-lapse video from the storm.The video includes footage from:The National Weather Service in Mount Holly said it has confirmed a blizzard on the New Jersey coast - including the Monmouth County coast, Long Beach Island, Atlantic City, Cape May - and the Delaware beaches."A blizzard is defined as three or more hours of visibility reductions to one quarter mile or less due to falling or blowing snow, and sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 mph or greater," an update issued Saturday morning said.The NWS said it will conduct further analysis in the coming days to determine if any inland zones reached blizzard conditions during the nor'easter.