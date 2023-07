NJ Transit Northeast Corridor service suspended due to Amtrak overhead wire issues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the second day in a row, New Jersey Transit's Northeast Corridor service is suspended due to Amtrak overhead wire issues.

NJ Transit made the announcement shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.

According to NJ Transit, "Northeast Corridor & North Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended in both directions due to Amtrak overhead wire issues."

The transit agency says NJ Transit rail tickets/passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and Penn Station New York.

Amtrak has reported "all services operating between Metropark and Newark will experience delays due to overhead power issues in the area."

On Thursday, NJ Transit trains were also affected by Amtrak overheard wire issues.