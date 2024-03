1st public meeting held on proposed New Jersey Transit fare hike

The agency wants to raise fees by 15% to help close a budget gap.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- NJ Transit began public hearings Monday on its proposed fare hike.

The agency wants to raise fees by 15% to help close a budget gap.

The first hearing was held at the Cherry Hill Public Library.

READ MORE: New Jersey Transit plans 15% fare increase starting on July 1

There will be more taking place throughout the week.

If it goes through, the fare hike would be the first for NJ Transit in six years.

New Jersey Transit has been struggling with a significant drop in ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

Ridership has returned to only 80% of pre-pandemic levels, resulting in a reduction of nearly $2 billion in fare revenue.

While NJ Transit received billions of dollars in federal aid, the agency says that money is nearly exhausted.

In July, NJ Transit estimated a $119 million deficit for the next fiscal year.

The agency plans to reduce that deficit through $44 million in cost reductions and $52 million in revenue enhancements but says the fare hike is needed to close the remaining gap.

PUBLIC HEARINGS: SCHEDULE & LOCATIONS

Monday, March 4, 2024 | 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

CHERRY HILL (Camden County)

Cherry Hill Public Library - Conference Center

1100 Kings Hwy N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Monday, March 4, 2024 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

ATLANTIC CITY (Atlantic County)

Atlantic City Convention Center - Meeting Room 309

1 Convention Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

PATERSON (Passaic County)

Passaic County Community College - Paterson Room

1 College Blvd, Paterson, NJ 07505

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

HACKENSACK (Bergen County)

Bergen County Administration Building - Conference Center

2 Bergen County Plaza - 1st Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

TRENTON (Mercer County)

Trenton Transit Center

72 S Clinton Ave, Trenton, NJ 08609

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

BELMAR (Monmouth County)

Belmar Municipal Building - Council Chambers

601 Main St, Belmar, NJ 07719

Thursday, March 7, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

WOODBRIDGE (Middlesex County)

Berkeley College Woodbridge Campus Student Center

430 Rahway Ave, Woodbridge Township, NJ 07095

Thursday, March 7, 2024 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

UNION (Union County)

Kean University - North Avenue Academic Building - Conference Center, Room 606

1000 Morris Ave - 6th Floor, Union, NJ 07083

Friday, March 8, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

SECAUCUS (Hudson County)

Frank R. Lautenberg Rail Station - Long Hallway

County Road & County Avenue, Secaucus, NJ 07094

Friday, March 8, 2024 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

NEWARK (Essex County)

NJ TRANSIT Headquarters - Board Room - 9th Floor

1 Penn Plaza East, Newark, NJ 07105