Traffic

3 dead after vehicle collides with NJ Transit bus in Burlington County

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people were killed and two others were injured after a crash involving a New Jersey Transit bus in Burlington County.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 38 and Pleasant Valley Road in Moorestown.

According to police, the bus was making a left turn from Route 38 westbound onto Pleasant Valley when it was struck by a vehicle traveling Route 38 eastbound.

The bus driver and one passenger were transported to Cooper University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three people who were in the vehicle, two women and one man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision shut down Route 38 in both directions for hours.

Officers are in the process of determining the cause of the crash and attempting to identify and notify the families of the victims.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information on this crash is asked to contact the Police Department at 856-914-3092 or traffic@moorestownpd.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmoorestownbus crashnew jersey transitaccidentcollisioncrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters to kneel at City Hall to honor George Floyd
Gov. fully mobilizes Minnesota National Guard following Floyd's death
LIVE: MN governor speaks after officer charged in George Floyd's death
Philly residents, DA Krasner disgusted over George Floyd death
Woman killed in first of 2 crashes on NJ Turnpike
Take 2 for SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch with more storms
4 teens shot, 2 men injured in another Philly violent night
Show More
Six Flags Great Adventure reopens drive-thru safari
AccuWeather: Warm, Less Humid
Philly police sergeant, DWI suspect injured in head-on crash
Road rage may have led to Mill Creek crash, police say
3 guards stabbed Phila. Industrial Correctional Center: Sources
More TOP STORIES News