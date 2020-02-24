Meet three black female pioneers shaking up the city

Three black women are breaking new ground.Danielle Outlaw is Philadelphia's first African American female Police Commissioner. The 20-year veteran has worked in Oakland and Portland and now she is Philadelphia's top cop. She tells us about her approach to leadership and how she is taking on Philadelphia's increasingly dangerous murder rate.Kendra Brooks is the first Working Families Party candidate to ever win a seat on Philadelphia's City Council. She's been an activist for decades and shares how her new role won't change her approach to bringing the people of Philadelphia what they need.The Honorable Tamika Montgomery-Reeves is the first black woman to sit on Delaware's Highest Court. See the impact the newest member of the high court is having in Delaware.