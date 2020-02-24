Community & Events

Meet three black female pioneers shaking up the city

By Timothy Walton
Three black women are breaking new ground.

Danielle Outlaw is Philadelphia's first African American female Police Commissioner. The 20-year veteran has worked in Oakland and Portland and now she is Philadelphia's top cop. She tells us about her approach to leadership and how she is taking on Philadelphia's increasingly dangerous murder rate.

Kendra Brooks is the first Working Families Party candidate to ever win a seat on Philadelphia's City Council. She's been an activist for decades and shares how her new role won't change her approach to bringing the people of Philadelphia what they need.

The Honorable Tamika Montgomery-Reeves is the first black woman to sit on Delaware's Highest Court. See the impact the newest member of the high court is having in Delaware.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiablack historydanielle outlawblack history monthvisions
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News