Arts & Entertainment

On The Red Carpet: What to watch in February on TV, streaming

EMBED <>More Videos

What to watch in February on TV, streaming

On The Red Carpet has your first look at what's coming to TV and streaming this February.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan transform into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the Hulu Original series "Pam & Tommy." George Pennacchio talks to the stars about the challenge of taking on these iconic personas.

George also talks with "Better Things" co-creator and star Pamela Adlon about the upcoming final series of her show on FX. Also returning to FX, the drama series "Snowfall" starring Damson Idris, who talks about winning an NAACP Image award for his role.

Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson and the cast of "Grown-ish" give us a sneak peek at the new episode of their Freeform series, plus Kat Dennings and Brenda Strong are back in "Dollface" on Hulu.

Don't miss the February preview edition of "On The Red Carpet" to get previews of new shows and your returning favorites.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Freeform, Hulu, National Geographic, ESPN and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthulutelevisiondisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings Issued
NJ declares state of emergency ahead of nor'easter
Snow Emergency begins at 7 p.m. for Philadelphia
LIST: Local snow emergencies, closures due to nor'easter
Coastal communities under Blizzard Warning starting Friday night
Police: 2 women in custody after landlord shot, killed in West Philly
Crews provide free snow removal for elderly, disabled
Show More
NJ officials, residents prepare ahead of winter snow storm
10 injured in PA bridge collapse; human chain formed to help
Moderna launches trial for HIV vaccine that uses mRNA technology
Decades after TV anchor disappears, convicted rapist denies connection
Shoppers stock up ahead of snowstorm, though some items are missing
More TOP STORIES News