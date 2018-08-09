EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3919677" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows first images of mini-van police are looking for. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 9, 2018.

Twenty-four hours after a gunman unleashed a flurry of shots from an AK-47, we're seeing the first images of the silver mini-van police are looking for.A corner store's surveillance cameras captured the driver turning onto 12th and Huntingdon before the shooter opened fire.Tiesha Cooper wept as she stood in the very spot where her 34-year-old sister, Neisha and local rapper Averill Davenport were murdered."I hope that my sister and his death have opened people's eyes to a lot of stuff because it's sad that they died on their corner where they thought they were comfortable at," Tiesha said.Cooper's cousin Latoya Barron said, "At least you can see everybody out here, so you can see that she was a loving person."Neisha was a mother of two, and Davenport was known by his stage name General Reezy.He was set to perform on South Street later this month. Ironically at a Stop the Violence Tour.Even Philadelphia rapper, Meek Mill took to social media to address the violence.Detectives believe at least a dozen shots were fired.While the motive for murder is not immediately clear, Cooper's family is adamant about one thing."She was an innocent bystander," said," Zakia Cooper, Neisha's cousin.And we're asking her killer to have a heart."I hope you turn yourself in so our family can have justice," she added.------