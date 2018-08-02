New technology may help solve a decades-old murder

Detectives in New Castle County have turned to new technology to help solve a decades-old murder.They have a very life-like image of what scientists now believe the victim looked like.Her remains were found in a drainage ditch on Old Union Church Road in Townsend back in 1977.Cold Case Detectives sent the remains to a Virginia lab last year - that lab is able to predict aspects of her likely appearance based only on the victims DNA.If you can help identify the woman, you're urged to call New Castle County Police.------