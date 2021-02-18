Car collides with tractor-trailer in Gloucester County, New Jersey

NEWFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The coroner responded to a late-night crash Wednesday in Gloucester County, New Jersey, however, there has been no confirmation about fatalities.
According to police, a car collided with a tractor-trailer around 11 p.m. at Harding Way (Route 40) and Rosemont Avenue in Newfield.
The impact caused a large fuel leak from the truck.
Hazmat crews were called to clean up the spill.
Police have not released any details on injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
