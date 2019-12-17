Newlywed beaten to death during his wedding reception, family says

CHINO, Calif. (WPVI) -- Friends and family members are mourning the death of a 30-year-old California man who they say was killed hours after he got married.

Loved ones say Joe Melgoza was beaten to death during his wedding reception early Sunday morning by two men who tried to crash the party.

Melgoza was found by Chino police after officers responded at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday regarding a fight. Melgoza suffered blunt force trauma to his head and was transported to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

The suspects, 28-year-old Rony Castaneda Ramirez and his 19-year-old brother Josue Castaneda Ramirez, were arrested later that afternoon at their home after detectives served a search warrant.

When police initially responded to scene, they found a large crowd from the party and two victims of battery who had sustained minor injuries. They began searching for Melgoza after hearing from witnesses that another victim was missing. Police found Melgoza in the backyard of a residence.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Melgoza's funeral costs.

"Joe was a loving son, brother, father, cousin, partner, family member and friend. He always had a way to make you smile. He was there for you at anytime to give a helping hand," the GoFundMe page stated.

The suspects are both from Chino, California. Their relationship to Melgoza was not known.

An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chinosan bernardino countyhomicidebrother arrestedman killedweddingwedding crashers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shoplifters wanted after tossing infant at security guard during getaway: Police
Children find parents dead in Cedarbrook murder-suicide: Police
AccuWeather: Drying Out Tonight, Arctic Front Wednesday
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
Nearly $19K in donations pour in for Philly family, malnourished dog
Another Philly school has been shuttered due to asbestos
Wilmington firefighters, city disagree on shift changes
Show More
12 shots fired in West Oak Lane, teen killed
Jersey City shooting: Thousands mourn slain detective at funeral
As online sales surge, shoppers still flock to malls for holiday gifts
Fire displaces 2 families in Pleasantville
High-risk move helps stop massive fire at ethanol storage facility
More TOP STORIES News