Univision news crew in Chicago robbed while covering robbery, police say

Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies that happened overnight in the South Loop and Northwest Side.

Univision confirmed one of the victims is a reporter and the other is a photographer.

CHICAGO -- A Univision news crew in Chicago was robbed while covering another armed robbery, police said.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the crew was robbed just before 5 a.m. Monday on the city's Northwest side.

Univision confirmed one of the victims is a reporter and the other is a photographer. It's unclear if they were seriously injured.

Police said three men wearing ski masks and armed with guns got out of a black SUV and a grey sedan and robbed the crew before fleeing the scene.

This comes as police investigate eight other similar crimes, though detectives have not linked any of the incidents. In each case, police said a group of two to four people ambushed the victims and in some cases, the victims were beaten then robbed.

A city alderman told our sister station in Chicago the crimes are getting more brazen and violent.

"I was out watching the police, working with them, and they were doing a great job trying to track a couple of crews down but again, they got up to high speeds and they called it off," he said. "They don't want to endanger other people. I know people want us to ... just chase every criminal, but when it gets to a situation where it's a liability of not only on the city ... the issue of hurting other pedestrians or drivers, you have to be very careful."

The incident remains under investigation.