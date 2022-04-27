Watch the Live Jakib Draft Special

It's the most important event of the NFL off season - The 2022 NFL Draft is here!For the Philadelphia Eagles, what happens this week could determine the outcome of the next 5 seasons and beyond!All of the draft suspense and drama are taking place live on 6abc... and this is where you can find the best analysis of the it all means for the Birds.Derrick Gunn, Seth Joyner, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney and Rob Ellis are watching every pick, looking at every move, and getting the scoop on the back room deals, and bringing it all to you on the best Draft Special in Philadelphia.Watch Thursday beginning at 8pm, and Friday at 6pm right here on 6abc.com and everywhere you stream 6abc.