Ron Jaworski's Wild Card preview: Any reason to believe in the Eagles in the playoffs?

Ron Jaworski goes three deep on the Birds with the biggest matchup edge in Eagles-Bucs, facing the Bucs blitz and getting the defense on track.

Ron Jaworski goes three deep on the Birds with the biggest matchup edge in Eagles-Bucs, facing the Bucs blitz and getting the defense on track.

Ron Jaworski goes three deep on the Birds with the biggest matchup edge in Eagles-Bucs, facing the Bucs blitz and getting the defense on track.

Ron Jaworski goes three deep on the Birds with the biggest matchup edge in Eagles-Bucs, facing the Bucs blitz and getting the defense on track.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Welcome to Three and Out with Ron Jaworski and Ducis Rodgers.

The playoffs are here, and the Eagles have turned the page on the regular season.

Despite losing 5 of the last 6 games, the Birds see the postseason as a new season -- and an 0-0 start.

Monday night on 6abc, the Eagles travel to Tampa Bay to face the NFC South champion Buccaneers in the final game of Super Wild Card weekend.

1st Down: The Eagles are favored to win despite their late-season collapse and a rash of injuries. What are the biggest advantages the Birds have over the Bucs?

2nd Down: Jalen Hurts has struggled against the blitz this year and the Bucs are a blitz-heavy defense. What's the offense's best chance at beating the Bucs' blitz?

3rd Down: Tampa has some legit offensive weapons in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Baker Mayfield. Which Eagles defenders need to step up most to slow down this attack?

Jaws' Prediction Eagles 24 Buccaneers 20

That's it for Three and Out, we'll see you next time.