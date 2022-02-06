PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for clues after a man was found stabbed in the neck in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia.
The incident occurred on the 3700 block of North 18th Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the man in his 40s was found lying on the sidewalk with stab injuries.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in serious condition.
Man in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck in Nicetown
Police say the man in his 40s was found lying on the sidewalk with stab injuries.
STABBING
TOP STORIES
Show More