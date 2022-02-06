stabbing

Man in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck in Nicetown

Police say the man in his 40s was found lying on the sidewalk with stab injuries.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck in Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for clues after a man was found stabbed in the neck in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on the 3700 block of North 18th Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the man in his 40s was found lying on the sidewalk with stab injuries.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in serious condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nicetown (philadelphia)stabbing
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Stabbing victim found dead in Southwest Philadelphia
Police: Woman stabs man inside NJ home, tries to escape out back door
Stabbed woman jumps from fire, son charged with attempted murder
Philly running club founder recalls Christmas assault, stabbing
TOP STORIES
3 year old shot after getting caught in crossfire in Port Richmond
Teen shot while inside house for birthday party in North Philadelphia
Suspects sought for carjacking in Old City
Police: Wanted carjacking, robbery suspects arrested after barricade
3 injured after Parkside crash splits SUV in half
1 dead in Cape May County house fire
Man struck, killed by car in Springfield Township
Show More
AccuWeather: Frigid Start
Authorities announce charges in death of man, dog in NJ
Florida man offers $2,500 reward to find dog missing near Bucks Co.
Morocco's king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died
Crossing guard quickly moves student as driver ignores command in Md.
More TOP STORIES News