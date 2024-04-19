Man arrested after 22-year-old stabbed, run over in South Philadelphia parking lot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested and faces multiple charges in connection to a fatal stabbing and hit-and-run in South Philadelphia earlier this month.

Yel Win, 20, of Philadelphia, was taken into custody Thursday, according to Philadelphia police. He turned himself in hours after police released surveillance video from the incident.

Police said they also received several tips identifying Win as the suspect from the video.

Police responded to the 1600 block of S. Front Street around 7:40 p.m. on April 8 after receiving a report of a person screaming in a parking lot under Interstate 95.

Chopper 6 overhead after man stabbed, run over in South Philly on April 8, 2024.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Mang Sang, of Philadelphia, trapped under a white KIA GT sedan, which was later determined to be his own vehicle. Officers noticed Sang was also suffering from large lacerations to the right side of his neck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers recovered a folding knife with about a four-inch blade at the scene that had blood evidence on it, according to police.

Investigators determined that Sang had been involved in an argument that turned physical.

Police said they believe Yang was stabbed during the altercation before being knocked to the ground and run over.

The suspect, now identified as Win, then left in his own vehicle, described as a dark-colored car.

Win is facing murder, robbery and abuse of a corpse, among other charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.