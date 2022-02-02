Nick Foles wishes Tom Brady good luck with handshake photo

Much respect Tom. Unbelievable career. Best of luck with your next chapter. pic.twitter.com/uKDv5Eax9S — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) February 2, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After 22 seasons and a historic seven Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement Tuesday morning.The 44-year-old quarterback ends a legendary career that spanned three different decades on the path from Foxborough to Tampa to Canton. His list of accomplishments is long, and it includes collecting the most championship wins by a single player in NFL history. And don't forget his career records of most touchdown passes (624) and most passing yards (84,250).Upon hearing the news, athletes across the globe took to social media to congratulate the GOAT on his storied career, including former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.Foles was also the Super Bowl MVP when the Eagles defeated Brady and the Patriots in 2018.One of the questions from that memorable game still lingers in the minds of Eagles fans: why didn't Brady shake Foles' hand after the Patriots' 41-33 Super Bowl loss?The postgame snub actually came up days before Brady and the Bucs prepared to host the Eagles in the wild-card round.The game marked Brady's first postseason game against the Eagles since Super Bowl LII, although he had played them two other times during the regular season since, including a 28-22 victory by the Bucs in Philadelphia in Week 6 of this season."Are you aware of Eagles' fans fixation with you not shaking Foles' hand?" one reporter asked."No. I'm not. I'm not," Brady said with a laugh. "I've shaken Nick's hand plenty of times, though. I've got a lot of respect for Nick."Indeed that is the case, as Foles tweeted one of those handshakes in his message to Brady."Much respect Tom. Unbelievable career. Best of luck with your next chapter," Foles said.During that press conference last month, Brady quickly acknowledged the perception some might have of his competitiveness."I try to be a good sport as best as I can," he said. "I know it doesn't always look like that because sometimes I get a little pissed out there, but for the most part, I try to be a good sport."Brady also didn't shake Foles' hand after Foles and the Chicago Bears beat the Bucs 20-19 last season on national television. That was when Brady infamously forgot it was fourth down in what would his first loss with the Bucs on national television.While Eagles fans might never let Brady off the hook, coach Nick Sirianni had high praise for the seven-time Super Bowl winner."You just see his greatness. He's the best to ever lace 'em up," Sirianni said. "He sees a defense, he stays calm, he knows where to go with the football and he delivers the football accurately. He's the best to ever do it."Brady and the Bucs went on to defeat the Eagles 31-15 before being eliminated from the playoffs the following week.----ESPN contributed this report.