Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine, campus vandalized during graduation weekend

Penn State police say the Nittany Lion Shrine was found Sunday morning with its ear broken off and covered in red paint.
By
Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine vandalized during graduation weekend

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Vandals left their mark on Penn State University's main campus in State College, stealing some of the joy and tradition from graduation weekend.

Police set up a fence that prevented graduates from getting a photo next to the shrine.

"This is tradition. So all the graduates come through and take their pictures. And there was a line of people standing down here," graduate Christy Parker told affiliate WJAC.

Graffiti messages marred Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

"These are profoundly disturbing acts, at a time when many families are taking photos and celebrating the educational accomplishments of their graduates," the university said in a press release.

It was a disappointment to students looking to celebrate their big achievement.

"It's a little disheartening, especially for those of us that flew across the country to graduate this weekend and, you know, sort of take those pictures and have those memories," Parker said.

Penn State student Collin Muran said he was planning to take a picture with his whole family in front of the shrine.

"Found out online, had to come check it out, but was a little disappointed. They picked the worst weekend possible for it, honestly. This is the time when all the families come in, are able to enjoy the statue and not be able to use it now is, is a tough one," Muran said.

The vandals have not been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to contact University Police at 814-863-1111.
