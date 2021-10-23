New Jersey governor's race: How to vote early

Early voting begins on Saturday, October 23, and continues for nine consecutive days.
Voters in the Garden State can also vote by mail or in-person on Election Day, November 2.
Starting Saturday, voters can cast their ballots at early voting locations between 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturdays. Polls will also be open on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Each county will have between 3 and 10 locations depending on size.
You can find more information about locations at vote.nj.gov and clicking on the polling locations tab.
The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Monday, October 26.
The ballot must be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. November 2 and be received by your county's Board of Elections on or before November 8.
You can also place the ballot in a secure drop box or at your county's Board of Elections Office by 8:00 p.m. on November 2.
Vote-By-Mail ballots cannot be returned to an early voting location or a polling location on Election Day.
You will find more information about voting by mail at vote.nj.gov.
