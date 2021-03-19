Forest fire in Ocean County was intentionally set, prosecutor says

Investigators say they found the origin, but have not yet released any further details including how the fire was set or if any suspects have been identified.
The fire broke out Sunday afternoon and quickly spread to consume more than 160 acres.
A firefighter is recovering from a heart attack, three homeless people needed to be rescued, and more than two dozen buildings were damaged.
"This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with knowledge of information concerning this fire is urged to contact Sergeant Thomas Haskell of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3953," Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement.