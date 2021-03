Forest fire in Ocean County was intentionally set, prosecutor says

EMBED >More News Videos A massive forest fire that burned 170 acres, damaged nearby structures and seriously injured a firefighter on Sunday was mostly contained on Monday.

EMBED >More News Videos Large brush fire burning in Ocean County, NJ near Lakewood amid gusty winds and dry conditions in the region.

EMBED >More News Videos Firefighters battling brush fire in Salem County, NJ on March 14, 2021.

BRICK TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The forest fire in Lakewood and Brick Township New Jersey was intentionally set, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.Investigators say they found the origin, but have not yet released any further details including how the fire was set or if any suspects have been identified.The fire broke out Sunday afternoon and quickly spread to consume more than 160 acres.A firefighter is recovering from a heart attack, three homeless people needed to be rescued, and more than two dozen buildings were damaged."This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with knowledge of information concerning this fire is urged to contact Sergeant Thomas Haskell of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3953," Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement.