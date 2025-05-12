Ocean County wildfire now 100% contained after consuming 15,300 acres

OCEAN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County is now 100 percent contained.

That news comes nearly three weeks after it first started.

The fire centered in Ocean and Lacey Townships burned through more than 15,300 acres of forest.

Chopper 6 overhead as NJ wildfire grows to 3,200 acres on April 22, 2025.

A business was destroyed by flames.

At one point thousands of people were evacuated from nearby homes.

Joseph Kling, 19, is facing aggravated arson and other charges for allegedly starting the April 22 fire. A 17-year-old is also charged.