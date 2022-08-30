New Jersey pilot program testing alternative to gas tax. Volunteers can earn up to $100

Officials are exploring whether a mileage-based fee would work better than a state gas tax. Volunteers can earn up to $100

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A new pilot program is asking New Jersey drivers to track their mileage to explore a new way of finding roads and bridges.

"This is a data collection exercise," said Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation. "No decisions are being made for New Jersey about how we'll find transportation, but without data, we can't make good decisions."

And to get that data, about 400 drivers are plugging a small device under their dashboards to keep track of how far they drive.

There's an option that would allow GPS or a mileage-only option.

Drivers are plugging this small device under their dashboards to keep track of how far they drive. It's all part of New Jersey's pilot program.

For three months, miles will be counted and then the device is returned.

Volunteers can earn up to $100, and they'll find out their final mileage tally.

"They'll understand the difference that if they paid fuel tax, they would've paid one amount. If they paid a mileage-based user fee, they would've paid the other," said Gutierrez-Scaccetti.

Drivers interested in volunteering can click here.

Volunteers must register before midnight on August 31.

New Jersey officials say as electric vehicles rise in popularity, a mileage-based fee may be more reliable to fund and repair roads and bridges.

The commissioner said several states are already using a mileage-based user fee on a voluntary basis.

Action News asked drivers what they thought of the idea and reviews were mixed.

"I think it would probably be a good idea if you don't travel too much," said Dale Donnelly of Willingboro, who said she would likely benefit from a mileage-based system.

"They're infringing too much into our business mainly and I think it'll end up costing much more," said Elizabeth Powers of Riverside, who would rather stick with a gas tax.

"I'm an Instacart worker, so I do a lot of driving. So if I pay per mile, I'd be paying much more money," said Bernard Savage of Burlington.

Officials stress this is still in the exploratory phase.

Legislation would have to be passed and a bill signed by the governor for anything to become official.

Data from this pilot program should be available early next year.