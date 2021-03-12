New Jersey man arrested, released days before pointing gun at Montco police officer

WHITEMARSH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Vineland, New Jersey man is in custody, charged with attempting to kill a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania police officer.Reynaldo Figueroa-Ardon, 20, is charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and other related crimes.Authorities say a neighbor on Mulberry Lane in the Lafayette Hill section of Whitemarsh Township called 911 after witnessing a man trying to open parked car doors."My husband saw him approximately 7:40 to 7:45 a.m. Around 8:00 a.m., when I was sitting working, I looked out the window I noticed that there were cop cars down there," said neighbor Maureen Criscuole.According to a police affidavit, when Officer Matthew Stadulis responded, the suspect first ignored his commands to stop, then pulled out a gun. He pointed it directly at Stadulis' head and pulled the trigger several times.The gun did not fire, and the two men began to struggle. Stadulis was able to disarm the suspect and hold him until backup arrived."We didn't find out more about the gun until later, so that was just really scary for us because it's not anything that would happen here," said neighbor Emily Gallo.Police say the handgun used had been reported stolen out of Worcester Township, Montgomery County overnight.Two days before the Monday incident, police in New Jersey say Figueroa-Ardon stole a vehicle in Vineland and attempted to break into a home in Downe Township. He was later taken into custody in North Wildwood.State and local police say in these instances, the suspect was issued a summons under New Jersey's criminal justice reform guidelines.It's unknown how he got to Pennsylvania or if he has any connections to the Whitemarsh area.The suspect is now in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $3.5 million bail.The officer was not seriously hurt and is expected to be OK.