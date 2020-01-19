Trenton man found dead on I-295 in Bensalem, Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the death of a man found lying on Interstate 295 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The discovery was made just after 4 a.m. on eastbound 295 near the Ford Road overpass in Bensalem.

The incident was reported by a passing driver who thought there might have been a car crash, however, police said when they arrived there was no car in the area.

State police have identified the victim as 31-year-old Joshua McRae of Trenton, New Jersey. Police say he was found dead from gunshot wounds.

Police shut down 295 as well as I-95 southbound at exit 40 while they conducted their investigation.

Anyone with information to McRae's whereabouts prior to this incident is asked to contact state police.

